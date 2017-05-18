Man wanted in 1993 machete murders de...

Man wanted in 1993 machete murders deported to Honduras

Wednesday May 3

Francisco Escobar-Orellana, 56, was arrested on Feb. 21 in connection with the 1993 deaths of two men who were hacked to death with a machete in a Honduras liquor store, authorities said. He was charged in the case in 2005, but then made his way into the U.S. illegally, they said.

