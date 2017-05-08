Hope Mills water customers receive nearly $5M in refunds

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission has paid out around $5 million in refunds to water customers in Hope Mills after it was discovered customers were charged differing rates. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the board of the Fayetteville PWC changed the policy after last year's discovery of the problem, which dates back to 2007, and began researching who was owed a refund.

