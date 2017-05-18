Hope Mills 4-year-old to appear on 'Little Big Shots'
Maximus will appear on Steve Harvey's show, Little Big Shots, Sunday night because of his love of flags and color guards. It is something he started doing when he was 3 while watching the South View High School marching band to help pass the time while his father was deployed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 17
|JJ Barnes
|674
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Prisoners to aid cleanup effort (Mar '16)
|May 8
|PTSD
|2
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC