Hope Mills 4-year-old to appear on 'Little Big Shots'

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WRAL.com

Maximus will appear on Steve Harvey's show, Little Big Shots, Sunday night because of his love of flags and color guards. It is something he started doing when he was 3 while watching the South View High School marching band to help pass the time while his father was deployed.

