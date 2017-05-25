Grant provides new shoes to 1,000 Cumberland County students
Samaritan's Feet funded the $20,000 grant to provide a new pair of shoes to children at three Cumberland County elementary schools, a total of 1,000 in all. The students sat smiling as deputies washed their feet, put on new socks and then fitted them for a brand new pair of shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to join a MC (Nov '10)
|May 23
|Sig
|108
|Transgender Dating in Fayetteville (Dec '14)
|May 21
|Lisa
|18
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 17
|JJ Barnes
|674
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Prisoners to aid cleanup effort (Mar '16)
|May 8
|PTSD
|2
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC