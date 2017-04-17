Sheep & Meat Goat Field Day is scheduled

North Carolina Cooperative Extension Centers in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Bladen counties are having a Sheep & Meat Goat Field Day on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Grays Creek High School, located at 5301 Celebration Drive in Hope Mills,. The field day will be an opportunity to learn more on sheep and goats.

