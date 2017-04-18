Sea change for Atlantic hurricanes?

A man holds onto a sign Hope Mills, N.C., after Hurricane Matthew's flooding rains; are things about to get quieter? AccuWeather Inc., WeatherBell Analytics, and Colorado State University, all called for a below-average tropical-storm season this year in the Atlantic Basin. All three are predicting from 4 to 6 hurricanes tropical storms with peak winds of at least 74 mph.

