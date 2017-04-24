Report: 16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach on 17-year-old
The incident occurred Saturday at Hope Mills Municipal Park when Iyana Peterson, 16, waited at the park for Malaysia Bingham, 17. When Peterson saw Bingham, she attacked, according to a warrant. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab would across her chest from a knife Peterson used during the incident, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
