Police working to identify man tied to 11 rapes in Cumberland County
The rapes occurred at apartment complexes in Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Cumberland County between June 24, 2009 and July 17, 2010. The incidents took place between 9 p.m. and 7:15 a.m. each time, officials said.
