Hope Mills police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Wednesday Apr 5

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Tyler Dale Smith Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen in the 6300 block of Rustic Ridge in Hope Mills.

