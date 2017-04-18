Hope Mills police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Tyler Dale Smith Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen in the 6300 block of Rustic Ridge in Hope Mills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 11
|Lmao for real
|667
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|teacher affair (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Truth Be Told
|13
|Lights out? Flickering? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|12345qwerty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC