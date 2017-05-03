Fairmont celebrates its heritage Frid...

Fairmont celebrates its heritage Friday, Saturday - 7:11 am updated:

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Robesonian

The Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Border Belt Farmers Museum, begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Center in downtown Fairmont with a country dinner and musical entertainment. Tickets for the dinner are $15 for singles and $25 for couples and must be purchased in advance.

