N.C. 24 named Gold Star Highway in em...

N.C. 24 named Gold Star Highway in emotional ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Considering Fayetteville's deep connections to Fort Bragg, a teary-eyed Darlene Norman says the recognition of Gold Star Mothers and the sacrifice that they have made to the nation's Armed Forces is proper along a major North Carolina highway. "This is a military town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hope Mills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Sat Lmao for real 664
Bill Gilbert Apr 3 Wondering 1
jimbooooy (Jun '15) Apr 3 BobKloo 2
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 29 Pride 11
Youth Development Mar 25 Friends B Family ... 2
White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10) Mar 22 Rock 34
teacher affair (Jan '14) Aug '16 Truth Be Told 13
See all Hope Mills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hope Mills Forum Now

Hope Mills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hope Mills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Hope Mills, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC