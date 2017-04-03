N.C. 24 named Gold Star Highway in emotional ceremony
Considering Fayetteville's deep connections to Fort Bragg, a teary-eyed Darlene Norman says the recognition of Gold Star Mothers and the sacrifice that they have made to the nation's Armed Forces is proper along a major North Carolina highway. "This is a military town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Lmao for real
|664
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|teacher affair (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Truth Be Told
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC