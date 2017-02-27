Ohio Moves Toward Changing Old Regulations That Keep Most Drones Out of Parks
Regulations that predates drone technology have kept the technology mostly out of most parks, until now. But there's a move to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 26
|Lisa
|9
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC