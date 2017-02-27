Man faces charges of arson, attempted...

Man faces charges of arson, attempted murder after fire at Fayetteville hotel

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were heading to an address in Hope Mills to arrest 28-year-old Harvey Lamar Sangster when they saw his car. Sangster was connected, officials said, to an incident that occurred on Feb. 7 at the Coliseum Inn located at 2507 Gillespie Street.

