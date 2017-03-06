ICE arrests Honduran fugitive wanted ...

ICE arrests Honduran fugitive wanted for machete murders of two men

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Francisco Escobar-Orellana was arrested near his home in Hope Mills during a targeted enforcement operation in connection with ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents. Escobar is wanted in Honduras for allegedly hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993.

