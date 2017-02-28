10 arrested in NC undercover human trafficking sting

Ten people were arrested and charged in a human trafficking and illegal prostitution sting conducted at a motel, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit, along with support from the Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit, the Hope Mills Police Department, and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, conducted an undercover human trafficking and illegal prostitution operation Feb. 24 at a motel.

