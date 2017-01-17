Volunteers repair home damaged by Hurricane Matthew Hope Mills, N.C....
Many people have greeted the new year with champagne, black-eyed peas, lots of resolutions. For one Hope Mills family, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and the fresh smell of new construction have accomplished that feat even better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Mon
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|14
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Jan 9
|Former First Group
|4
|Complera 4 Sale
|Jan 7
|SaveLife
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Hmm
|39
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC