UNCP provides path to vet school -
Among those on hand for the signing of an agreement establishing the first-ever UNC System Veterinary Education Access Scholars Program are UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, left, and Dr. Paul Lunn, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State, right. Also present are Randy Woodson, N.C. State chancellor, state Sens. Bill Rabon and Danny Britt, state Rep. Charles Graham, along with students from UNC Pembroke and Purnell Swett High School.
