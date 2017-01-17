Sixth Annual Petty Museum Polar Ride Jan. 28
Get on your motorcyce for a winter blast to Petty's Garage and Petty Museum in Randleman. You could meet Richard Petty, Dale Inman and Kyle Petty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
