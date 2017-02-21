Seven to vie for Miss UNCP on Thursday
Seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss UNC Pembroke on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center. The 2017 Miss UNC Pembroke will receive a $2,000 scholarship, free student housing and a meal plan for one year.
