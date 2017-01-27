7 vie for Miss UNCP on Feb. 2 -

7 vie for Miss UNCP on Feb. 2 -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Robesonian

Seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss UNC Pembroke on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center. The 2017 Miss UNC Pembroke will receive a $2,000 scholarship, free student housing and a meal plan for one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hope Mills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) 7 hr Maximus 9
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Feb 3 N2wfsn2bbc 6
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan 20 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 18 Nobody 656
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan 12 Will Dockery 13
See all Hope Mills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hope Mills Forum Now

Hope Mills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hope Mills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hope Mills, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC