27-year-old Hope Mills man killed in Fayetteville Motel 6 shooting
Calvin Louis Blackshire, 27, of Hope Mills, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was in critical condition. Blackshire died early Friday morning, police said.
