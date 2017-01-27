27-year-old Hope Mills man killed in ...

27-year-old Hope Mills man killed in Fayetteville Motel 6 shooting

Calvin Louis Blackshire, 27, of Hope Mills, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was in critical condition. Blackshire died early Friday morning, police said.

