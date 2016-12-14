Students give out coats, gloves
Ali Holton's arms are a blur as she has Brogden Primary student Jayden Martin move around to make sure the coat he picked out fits properly. Ms. Holton and Morgan Meadows, center, are members of the University of Mount Olive Collegiate FFA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complera 4 Sale
|8 min
|SaveLife
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|10 hr
|JeanClaudeVanDam
|3
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC