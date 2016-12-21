After Matthew, Christmas celebrations muted but merry
Among those who lost their homes, their cars and their jobs, there remained plenty who didn't lose the Christmas spirit. Peggy Brewington-Jacobs remembers clearly the flood of water that inundated her home on Cameron Road in Hope Mills during Hurricane Matthew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southeners suck (May '10)
|1 hr
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
|Another MC in town?
|Dec 8
|Tope
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC