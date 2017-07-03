U.S. replies to Hawaii request for clarification on travel ban
Hawaii State Attorney General Doug Chin held a news conference last week regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's order that cleared the way for the partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's travel ban. HONOLULU>> Attorneys for the U.S. government say the close family relationships allowed under the Trump administration's travel ban are based on definitions outlined by immigration law.
