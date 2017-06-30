Spaghetti factory closing Sunday as Ward Warehouse prepares for demolition
A family-favorite spot for Italian food in Honolulu is getting ready to close theirs doors temporarily as they move into a new location. The popular Old Spaghetti Factory will close Sunday as they prepare to move out of Ward Warehouse, and in to Aloha Tower Marketplace.
