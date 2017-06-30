Purse snatching in Chinatown now a da...

Purse snatching in Chinatown now a daily occurrence, say merchants

Amara Prasithrathsint had just finished shopping at the Lao Asian Market on North Pauahi Street in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon. She stood on the sidewalk just outside the store, counting the change before putting it in her wallet, when a young man riding by on a bicycle suddenly grabbed the wallet and rode away.

