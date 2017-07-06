Police seeking suspect in Waipahu bank robbery
Police said the man approached a teller at the branch at 94-060 Farrington Highway, demanded money, made a verbal threat and was given an undisclosed amount of cash. Honolulu police are looking for a man who robbed the American Savings Bank in Waipahu at 12:21 p.m. today.
