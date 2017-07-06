Police seeking suspect in Waipahu ban...

Police seeking suspect in Waipahu bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Police said the man approached a teller at the branch at 94-060 Farrington Highway, demanded money, made a verbal threat and was given an undisclosed amount of cash. Honolulu police are looking for a man who robbed the American Savings Bank in Waipahu at 12:21 p.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... 14 min District 1 102
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr I NEVER vote Demo... 2,155
God HELP Me IN PURGING OBAMA FROM MY HEAD 3 hr Joe Balls 3
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 4 hr Borg 19 578
Hawaii Soldier arrested for ties with ISI.L 7 hr Joe the Great 22
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 10 hr Princess Hey 614
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 12 hr Princess Hey 4,413
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC