Patriotic preschoolers celebrate Independence Day in Honolulu
"We are out here because we just want to let everybody know that we love our country and we are so excited to celebrate our country's birthday," said Tom Choi, pastor of First UMC. Choi said the Fourth of July is a time to show the children pride for their country, as well as unity among each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Rayem
|38
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Hilarious
|86
|Hawaii leads the pack
|18 hr
|American Infidel
|4
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Snarf
|568
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|District 1
|858
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,389
|When is the regime going to name something afte...
|Sun
|American Infidel
|10
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC