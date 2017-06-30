Owner says plane had new engine, good...

Owner says plane had new engine, good record before Oahu crash

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The owner of a small plane that crashed near a Honolulu freeway says the aircraft had a spotless safety record and new engine before the Friday incident. Aircraft Maintenance and Flight School Hawaii Owner Jahn Mueller said in a statement released Saturday that he rented the plane to a man with two passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 4,389
When is the regime going to name something afte... 10 hr American Infidel 10
What would you do about the North Korea nuclear... 13 hr Joe Balls 2
Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook... 16 hr Joe Balls 6
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 20 hr Joe Balls 2,094
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 23 hr Princess Hey 592
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... Sun District 1 47
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,349 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC