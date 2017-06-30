Owner says plane had new engine, good record before Oahu crash
The owner of a small plane that crashed near a Honolulu freeway says the aircraft had a spotless safety record and new engine before the Friday incident. Aircraft Maintenance and Flight School Hawaii Owner Jahn Mueller said in a statement released Saturday that he rented the plane to a man with two passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,389
|When is the regime going to name something afte...
|10 hr
|American Infidel
|10
|What would you do about the North Korea nuclear...
|13 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook...
|16 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Joe Balls
|2,094
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|592
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|Sun
|District 1
|47
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC