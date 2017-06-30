Most eateries throw away their extra food. A City Council bill seeks to change that
For several years Tiki's Grill & Bar has donated the eatery's extra food to Aloha Harvest, a nonprofit that distributes surplus food to the hungry through food pantries. "You might have a large banquet and not everyone shows up for the banquet so you have extra food," Tiki's operations director Michael Miller said.
