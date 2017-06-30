Most eateries throw away their extra ...

Most eateries throw away their extra food. A City Council bill seeks to change that

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

For several years Tiki's Grill & Bar has donated the eatery's extra food to Aloha Harvest, a nonprofit that distributes surplus food to the hungry through food pantries. "You might have a large banquet and not everyone shows up for the banquet so you have extra food," Tiki's operations director Michael Miller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr -Prince- 4,396
News Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Hawaii Five-0 (Oct '10) 2 hr Francine 10
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 2 hr Princess Hey 594
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Francine 2,096
News Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09) 8 hr AwaitPhartz 4
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 8 hr Boloman 326
IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13) 18 hr Rayem 38
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC