Major operation nets 80 fugitives wanted for violent crimes islandwide
U.S. Marshals and Honolulu police have arrested 80 fugitives as part of a five-day operation on Oahu over the last week. Hawaii law enforcement collaborated with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agencies to net the arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|38 min
|Alice
|2
|IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Rayem
|38
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Hilarious
|86
|Hawaii leads the pack
|23 hr
|American Infidel
|4
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Snarf
|568
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|Mon
|District 1
|858
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,389
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC