Major operation nets 80 fugitives wanted for violent crimes islandwide

U.S. Marshals and Honolulu police have arrested 80 fugitives as part of a five-day operation on Oahu over the last week. Hawaii law enforcement collaborated with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agencies to net the arrests.

