HPD searching for second consulting firm to help pick next police chief
The Honolulu Police Commission is planning to hire a second consulting firm to help find the next police chief by mid-September. "We tell them exactly what we need which is assessment center, they formulate the test for all the applicants then work out the schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Hawaii Five-0 (Oct '10)
|7 min
|lee
|11
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|40 min
|Joe Balls
|2,100
|I predict....
|1 hr
|Harry
|2
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|1 hr
|Harry
|63
|Holiday 'Floatilla' in Waikiki results in rescu...
|3 hr
|District 1
|3
|Happy Birthday, President George W Bush.
|4 hr
|Stork Birth Contr...
|3
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Skanky
|570
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC