Honolulu buses to the rescue: Beleaguered Hele-On system gets reinforcements
Christmas came in July for the county Mass Transit Agency, when seven buses from Honolulu arrived Wednesday at Hilo Harbor. The used buses are a welcome addition to the Hele-On bus service, which has only half of its fleet operating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Birthday, President George W Bush.
|19 min
|Stork Birth Contr...
|3
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|22 min
|Skanky
|570
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|27 min
|Retch 4 Bird
|56
|I predict....
|35 min
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hawaii leads the pack
|39 min
|Old Vet
|7
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,404
|Former police officer, liquor inspector agrees ...
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC