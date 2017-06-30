Honolulu buses to the rescue: Beleagu...

Honolulu buses to the rescue: Beleaguered Hele-On system gets reinforcements

Christmas came in July for the county Mass Transit Agency, when seven buses from Honolulu arrived Wednesday at Hilo Harbor. The used buses are a welcome addition to the Hele-On bus service, which has only half of its fleet operating.

