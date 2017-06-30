Holiday 'Floatilla' in Waikiki results in rescues, ocean assists
At a July Fourth celebration on the water known as "Floatilla," Ocean Safety lifeguards had extra help from agencies in rescuing several people that needed medical attention. At least one woman was brought to shore unconscious, and several other individuals were rescued in Waikiki.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
