HFD extinguishes 'suspicious' fire at Kaiulani Elementary School
There are 4 comments on the KFVE-TV Honolulu story from Friday Jul 7, titled HFD extinguishes 'suspicious' fire at Kaiulani Elementary School. In it, KFVE-TV Honolulu reports that:
Just before 6 p.m., Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Kaiulani Elementary School on North King Street Thursday. According to HFD officials, smoke was coming out of the school's cafeteria building.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
|
“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”
Since: Mar 09
31,169
CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!
|
#1 Friday Jul 7
Lots of weird people live in Hawaii.....weird and stupid
|
#2 Friday Jul 7
Homeless (bums) hate education which leads to work.
|
#3 Friday Jul 7
If that is true the Waianae creeper is a dirty bum because he hates educated people who have all their fingers and toes.
|
United States
|
#4 Friday Jul 7
Splat Pua hood.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|13 min
|District 1
|102
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|I NEVER vote Demo...
|2,155
|God HELP Me IN PURGING OBAMA FROM MY HEAD
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Borg 19
|578
|Hawaii Soldier arrested for ties with ISI.L
|7 hr
|Joe the Great
|22
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|614
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,413
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC