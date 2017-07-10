HFD extinguishes 'suspicious' fire at...

There are 4 comments on the KFVE-TV Honolulu story from Friday Jul 7, titled HFD extinguishes 'suspicious' fire at Kaiulani Elementary School. In it, KFVE-TV Honolulu reports that:

Just before 6 p.m., Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Kaiulani Elementary School on North King Street Thursday. According to HFD officials, smoke was coming out of the school's cafeteria building.

American_Infidel

“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”

Since: Mar 09

31,169

CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!

#1 Friday Jul 7
Lots of weird people live in Hawaii.....weird and stupid

Old Vet

Minneapolis, MN

#2 Friday Jul 7
Homeless (bums) hate education which leads to work.

Alice

Honolulu, HI

#3 Friday Jul 7
Old Vet wrote:
Homeless (bums) hate education which leads to work.
If that is true the Waianae creeper is a dirty bum because he hates educated people who have all their fingers and toes.

Splat Bird

United States

#4 Friday Jul 7
Splat Pua hood.

