Hawaii prep school graduate faces sentencing for bird deaths

In this Jan. 26, 2010 photo, provided by Pacific Rim Conservation, Laysan albatross are seen at Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve on the westernmost point of Oahu in Hawaii. Christian Gutierrez , a New York University student who pleaded no contest to killing the type seabirds at the Hawaii nature reserve is being sentenced, Thursday, July 6, 2017.

