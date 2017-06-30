Hawaii prep school graduate faces sentencing for bird deaths
A college student who graduated from the prestigious Honolulu prep school attended by former President Barack Obama is facing sentencing Thursday for slaughtering vulnerable seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve. Christian Gutierrez and a group of Punahou School buddies were camping at Oahu's westernmost tip in 2015 when prosecutors say the youths killed more than a dozen Laysan albatrosses.
