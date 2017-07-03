Former state economist helped transform Hawaii
Former state economist Shelley Mark, praised for helping to usher in a new economic era after statehood in Hawaii, has died. Mark, who served under Govs. John Burns and George Ariyoshi as head of the Department of Planning and Economic Development from 1962 to 1974, died of natural causes at his Honolulu home June 13, his family said.
