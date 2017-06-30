Former police officer, liquor inspect...

Former police officer, liquor inspector agrees to serve prison term for sex assault

A former Honolulu police officer and liquor inspector has agreed to serve an 18-month prison term for sexual assault. As part of the plea agreement, the charges were reduced from first-degree sexual assault, which could've brought a 20-year sentence.

American_Infidel

“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”

CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!

#1 8 hrs ago
WTF?

