Forecast: Trade winds to offer relief from hot and sticky weather
Trade winds will build to breezy today, bringing some much needed relief to the hot and sticky conditions we had over the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Hilarious
|86
|IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Bugs Bunny Bird
|36
|Hawaii leads the pack
|10 hr
|American Infidel
|4
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Snarf
|568
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|District 1
|858
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,389
|When is the regime going to name something afte...
|Sun
|American Infidel
|10
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC