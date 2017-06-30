Dead boa constrictor found in Hawaii, which bans snakes
A boa constrictor that is illegal to own as a pet in Hawaii has been found dead in a nature preserve in Kauai that is home to endangered native birds. An intern at the Limahuli Garden and Preserve came across the 5-foot-long dead snake Friday during her morning jog, The Garden Island newspaper reported Monday.
