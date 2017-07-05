Contract dispute led to Kim's 'Five-0...

Contract dispute led to Kim's 'Five-0' exit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Daniel Dae Kim addresses the crowd at Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki during the "Hawaii Five-0" seventh season premiere screening in Honolulu on Sept. 22. Kim posted a lengthy statement on Facebook late on July 4 addressing his departure from the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 7 hr Princess Hey 598
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 517
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 4,399
Wut Da Fuh? 9 hr Harry 23
News Roadwork Blocks Traffic on Leeward Coast (Dec '12) 10 hr We ALL love Prez ... 12
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 17 hr Treason 2,097
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 19 hr Click 569
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC