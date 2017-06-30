Community nears $150K goal to help Bi...

Community nears $150K goal to help Big Island woman get heart surgery

Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Big Island resident Stephanie Becher needs to fly to the mainland to get a special heart device installed, and the community is banding together to help cover the cost. In just two days of an online GoFundMe campaign, members of the community donated $149,150 to help Becher fly to the mainland for the surgery.

