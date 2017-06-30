Brush fire chars 2 acres near Central...

Brush fire chars 2 acres near Central Oahu Regional Park

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

The Honolulu Fire Department on Sunday extinguished brush fire that charred two acres near the Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Fires are common every year and the fire department wants to remind those of ways to prevent and keep safe against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13) 5 min Rayem 38
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 5 hr Hilarious 86
Hawaii leads the pack 15 hr American Infidel 4
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 15 hr Snarf 568
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 16 hr District 1 858
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Sun Princess Hey 4,389
When is the regime going to name something afte... Sun American Infidel 10
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC