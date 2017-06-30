Brush fire chars 2 acres near Central Oahu Regional Park
The Honolulu Fire Department on Sunday extinguished brush fire that charred two acres near the Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Fires are common every year and the fire department wants to remind those of ways to prevent and keep safe against them.
