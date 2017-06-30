Bed bugs at HPD headquarters force temporary move out for some operations
A bed bug infestation at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters is prompting a temporary relocation for some of the operations. Police dispatch and 911 operations were forced to relocated to the sister station in Kapolei after the pests were found earlier this week.
