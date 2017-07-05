Amelia Earhart: 80 years on, the myst...

Amelia Earhart: 80 years on, the mystery endures

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Fox News

Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, was attempting to fly around the world when she disappeared on July 2, 1937 during a flight from Papua New Guinea to Howland Island in the Pacific. Her fate remains one of the great unsolved mysteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wut Da Fuh? 9 min District 1 21
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 15 min District 1 515
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 16 min District 1 595
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 18 min District 1 4,398
News Roadwork Blocks Traffic on Leeward Coast (Dec '12) 3 hr Polka Dot Bird 11
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Treason 2,097
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 7 hr Click 569
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC