5-foot dead boa constrictor found on Kauai
The cause of death of this 5-foot boa constrictor, which was found Friday in Kauai, was unknown, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said. State agricultural inspectors recovered the body of a 5-foot boa constrictor Friday in Haena, Kauai, the Department of Agriculture said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii leads the pack
|20 min
|American Infidel
|4
|IF A REPUBLICAN Prez.is Elected Will Guru, Ball... (Aug '13)
|24 min
|Joe Balls
|32
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|33 min
|Snarf
|568
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|District 1
|858
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,389
|When is the regime going to name something afte...
|17 hr
|American Infidel
|10
|What would you do about the North Korea nuclear...
|21 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC