5-foot dead boa constrictor found on Kauai

Yesterday

The cause of death of this 5-foot boa constrictor, which was found Friday in Kauai, was unknown, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said. State agricultural inspectors recovered the body of a 5-foot boa constrictor Friday in Haena, Kauai, the Department of Agriculture said.

