You won't believe the REAL names of t...

You won't believe the REAL names of these celebritiesTHE real names...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

In a bid to become famous, several budding stars traded their traditional monikers in favour of something a little more jazzy. Hollywood film icon Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson, while Sir Elton John was known as Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 11 min Joe Balls 9
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,377
What is wrong with Jennifer Toma Bainum and her... (Sep '09) 13 hr LeonaMotherFuxkerz 633
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 14 hr Princess Hey 583
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 508
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 16 hr Borg 18 562
Did Trump lie 16 hr Drone Bird 9
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC