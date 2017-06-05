Wireless Pacemaker Without Battery De...

Wireless Pacemaker Without Battery Debuts At IMS

Researchers at Rice University are set to introduce a pacemaker without wires or batteries at the 2017 International Microwave Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The pacemaker was designed by Professor Aydin Babakhami at Rice's laboratory of electrical and computer engineering, and attains energy from radio frequency radiation that an external battery pack transmits.

