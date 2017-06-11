'Wildest Show' returns to Honolulu Zoo
Willie K was the opening act when Journey returned to Blaisdell Arena in February. He'll headline the Honolulu Zoo's Wildest Show in Town on July 19. The Honolulu Zoo's Wildest Show in Town summer concert series kicks off this week, featuring Kapena.
